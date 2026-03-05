Iran Conflict Oil Prices Impact: Global Crude Surge Amid Middle East War Risk

The Middle East conflict is impacting the oil prices and shaking global markets with crude surging after U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran.According to Goldman Sachs Research,the global crude oil price hike depends heavily on disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. It is a critical passage for nearly one‑fifth of the world’s oil and LNG supply. Oil traders are anticipating a lot of uncertainty which will stay for long and demand a risk premium of about $14 per barrel.

Analysts are estimating, if the Strait of Hormuz closes for one full one‑month, oil could jump by $15 per barrel, while partial disruptions might add $4–$10 depending on spare pipeline capacity and reserve releases. This situation is highlighting the strait of Hormuz oil supply risk which will trigger sharp oil price hikes even for the temporary blockages. The price for Brent crude has already hiked from $61 to $77 at the end of last year which proved how the oil market is impacted due to the geopolitical tensions. Critics forecast that the current conflict can push prices above the fair price.

Going forward, the crude oil price forecast 2026 depends on whether supply routes remain open. Historical data shows that hikes in the oil prices due to geopolitical shocks can fade quickly once markets regain confidence, however the current middle east war oil market dynamics suggest sustained uncertainty. Iran, producing around 3.5 mb/d of crude, accounts for 4% of global supply, and any disruption to its exports could deepen the global energy crisis analysis.

The Middle East Conflict is not only impacting the oil prices but also Natural gas markets which are equally exposed. Approx 19% of global LNG is flowing through the Strait. A full halt could send European prices soaring past 74 EUR/MWh, with longer disruptions pushing them above 100 EUR/MWh. In summary, the Iran conflict has created a storm of oil price volatility in the Middle East, leaving oil traders and policymakers anticipating a turbulent energy landscape.