Father’s Day tribute: Leaders sharing their valuable learnings of wisdom from their father

A heartfelt tribute to fathers worldwide, recognising their strength, sacrifices, guidance and unwavering love as we reflect on their profound impact across generations. Fathers are not only providers but also mentors, friends, and the guiding force that steers us through life’s challenges. Whether they are strict disciplinarians or gentle nurturers, their influence is undeniable and invaluable. Here are leaders sharing their valuable learnings of wisdom from their father.

1. Aravind Arasavilli, Chairman of Exxeella Education Group

Mr. Aravind Arasavilli, Chairman of Exxeella Education Group often says his biggest inspiration wasn’t a global business tycoon but it was his father, Ramesh Arasavilli, a humble bank employee with a big heart and even bigger values. Growing up, Aravind saw how his father never turned away from a challenge. “He never said ‘no’ to anything, whether it was helping someone, doing extra work, or supporting our dreams,” Aravind shares. “That mindset shaped how I face life and business today.” As a tribute to his parents, he named one of his ventures PARAM Technology Inc., inspired by the names Padmavathi and Ramesh,a reminder of the values they instilled in him. Aravind’s work in the international education field has touched hundreds of students’ lives, but he never forgets where it all began in a simple home built on strong values. This Father’s Day, Aravind honors the man behind his journey, a father whose quiet strength shaped a leader.

2. Mandakini Tomar, Author, Meditation Guide, and Mindset Coach

Mandakini Tomar is an Indian non-fiction author, certified meditation guide, mindset coach, and motivational speaker. She is best known for her books When the Universe Gives You a Kick and Beyond the Traps, which explore spiritual growth and personal breakthroughs. A gold medalist MBA graduate from Amity University, Mandakini has led corporate trainings on mental resilience and productivity and speaks at top institutions like Lady Hardinge Medical College and IIT BHU. Her books have been featured at the Delhi and Frankfurt World Book Fairs and are internationally distributed. Mandakini draws strength from her father’s teachings: “He always taught me to stay happy, no matter what life brings.” His faith shaped hers, instilling a belief in prayer, karma, and divine timing. Through her work, Mandakini inspires others to overcome self-doubt and live authentically with purpose.

3. Dr Aarti Kapur Singh: Marketing & Brand Image Consultant

Dr Aarti Kapur Singh, a media and communications consultant and media educator, is passionate about result-driven marketing, Dr Singh is bridging the gap between markets and service providers. Her approach moves beyond influencer activations and eases the achievement of brands in becoming coveted and appreciated. Having launched, and re-launched close to 50 brands in north India and the Punjab region, Dr Singh believes marketing can only be successful when there is a "fear of loss and hope for gain". It may not have been easy to swim against the tide, but she credits her father as being the wind beneath her wings. "'It's okay if you are afraid and unsure, do it afraid and unsure' he would say and that has stayed with me. As long as I'm sure it's the right thing to be done, I'll go ahead and do it!" says Dr Singh.

4. Abhishek Wadekar, Founder Chairman – Tradelink International Pvt. Ltd. | Founder Chairman – Naviferts DMCC | CEO & Co-Founder – TLI AgriTrade Pvt. Ltd.

Abhishek Wadekar is a seasoned entrepreneur and industry leader with over 20 years of expertise in the global fertilizer trade. As the Founder Chairman of Tradelink International Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in fertiliser trading, Abhishek has been instrumental in shaping the company’s growth trajectory, positioning it as a trusted partner in agricultural supply chains across India and international markets. “My father taught me the value of discipline, dedication and determination. He was a visionary who guided me to choose agrochemicals and fertilisers as my path - and to stay true to it. Known for his honesty, he believed there are no shortcuts in life. Even after his early passing, his principles continue to shape my journey, 20 years on.” says Abhishek Wadekar.

5. Rushda Somaiya, Founder, Sparkling Bonds

Rushda Somaiya, the powerhouse behind Sparkling Bonds, a one-stop marketing solution, attributes her entrepreneurial spirit to her father. Four years ago, when she shared her business idea with him, he supported her unconditionally. Despite her doubts about potential failure, he smiled and said, "No problem, I'm here for you. If it doesn't work out, start something else – at least you won't regret not trying." His words boosted her confidence, and today, Sparkling Bonds offers services like PR, website design, SEO, social media, and branding. "Her father's wisdom taught her to take risks and learn from failures. His unconditional support gives her the courage to pursue her dreams. 'Try, fail, learn, and rise' – that's the mantra he instilled in her."

We hope that this Father’s Day is more than just a holiday; it is a sincere homage to the remarkable men who have supported us through all of life's challenges, shown us unwavering love, and enabled us to reach our full potential.