Kunal Jaiswal Directs Emotionally Charged Music Video “Tu To Bhatka Hai” Featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Tridha Choudhury

Actor-director Kunal Jaiswal has released his latest music video, "Tu To Bhatka Hai", featuring actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Tridha Choudhury, with vocals by Shahid Mallya. The video, which explores themes of emotional isolation and inner conflict, marks a stylistic step forward in Jaiswal’s directorial career and reflects a shift toward more atmospheric, character-driven storytelling in India’s music video landscape.

Elevating the experience through grand Udaipur locations and lavish set pieces, the video embraces visual splendor while maintaining an undercurrent of restraint. "Tu To Bhatka Hai" sensitively portrays the emotional turbulence of drifting from love, using evocative performances and the grandeur of Udaipur as a canvas for longing and introspection. Through its expressive storytelling and soulful soundtrack, the music video reveals how moments of confusion and distance can ultimately uncover the enduring value of forgiveness and understanding in relationships.

Kunal Jaiswal said in a recent interview, “I didn’t want to over-explain it. The silences in the video carry the story.”

The project is the latest in a growing series of directorial efforts by Jaiswal, whose work increasingly spans both performance and direction. Originally from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Jaiswal began his career in acting before turning to directing music content. With no formal film school background, his entry into the industry came through television, where he gained early recognition for recurring roles.

He played Badri in the Hindi television series 'Perfect Pati' and later took on the role of Rajendra Choudhary in 'Harphoul Mohini', a continuing show. He also appeared as Ajmal in 'Chhoti Sardarni', one of Colors TV’s long-running dramas. His on-screen work expanded to digital and film formats as well, with a supporting role as Kabir in the web series 'Talab', followed by his appearance as Ram in the feature film 'Kissebaaz'.

While his acting roles helped him understand the dynamics of storytelling, it was behind the camera where Jaiswal began shaping a distinct creative voice. He made his directorial debut with "Tum Yaad Na Aya Karo", a music video released by Zee Music Company, and went on to direct "Bas Tera", "Shaam Se", "Sajda", and "Tera Sajda", all under the same label. Each video leaned into emotional themes, often highlighting moments of longing and introspection.

In 2024, he directed "Khicha Khicha", another Shahid Mallya track, which paired urban visuals with a subdued narrative style—a precursor to the more nuanced approach seen in "Tu To Bhatka Hai". With seven directorial credits and five acting credits across television, digital platforms, and film, Jaiswal is steadily establishing a multi-format presence in India’s entertainment landscape.

Jaiswal’s growing collaborations with major labels and recognized artists position him within a rising group of content creators bridging commercial vision and personal storytelling. His work focuses on emotional tone and visual drama, placing narrative expression above formulaic spectacle.

The casting of Gurmeet Choudhary and Tridha Choudhury in "Tu To Bhatka Hai" also adds visibility to the project. Both actors bring strong television followings, but under Jaiswal’s direction, their performances are notably restrained, relying more on expression and gesture than dialogue. Shahid Mallya’s vocals provide an emotional undercurrent, but the storytelling remains rooted in visual nuance.

As platforms like YouTube and Instagram continue to serve as major distribution channels for music content in India, music videos have become a space where directors can experiment with short-form narrative, visual composition, and tone. Jaiswal sees this format not just as promotional content, but as a viable medium for storytelling.

“With music videos, you only have a few minutes to make people feel something,” he said. “But that challenge also gives you freedom. There’s no filler—every shot has to matter.”

With "Tu To Bhatka Hai", Kunal Jaiswal continues to develop his voice as a director—one built on experience, emotional intuition, and a growing understanding of visual language. As he balances acting and direction, his recent work signals a creator intent on long-term growth, rather than momentary visibility.