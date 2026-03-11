LPG Shortage Sparked Food Crisis in Delhi High Court Canteen

An unusual food crisis has hit the Delhi High Court canteen due to LPG shortage. This situation is leaving lawyers without their favorite hot meals.Instead, popular dishes like biryani, shahi paneer, and dal, menus are now replaced by cold items such as sandwiches, salads, and fruit chaats.This sudden change is fueling frustration among lawyers and staff, who rely on the canteen for daily meals during long working hours.The canteen management has issued an apology notice for the inconvenience caused due to LPG Shortage and explained that without gas cylinders they cannot prepare cooked meals.The Delhi Court Canteen cooking operations have been disrupted.The lawyers canteen menu change has quickly become a discussion point and turning a routine service into headline.

This shortage is not just an inconvenience to the lawyers but also reflects the broader LPG crisis in India.Supply disruptions are affecting households, restaurants, and institutions across the country. In the case of the court, the impact is immediate.The court canteen operations team are helpless to serve only cold food until supplies resume.

This situation shows how global energy challenges can directly impact everyday life.The food shortage in the Delhi High Court is a reminder that even important services can be affected when the supply chain breaks down. Lawyers, staff, and visitors now face uncertainty about when their favorite hot meals will return.The canteen’s menu change is more than just a minor inconvenience and becoming a symbol of how deeply the LPG crisis in India is being felt.

In short, the LPG shortage has become a story of disruption, inconvenience, and resilience. It is showing how a fuel crisis can ripple into unexpected corners of daily life.