Nashik Astrologer Scandal Shocks Maharashtra

A scandal has suddenly came up. In that, a 67 year old astrologer in Maharashtra was arrested. This was because a woman filled a serious case against him. She said that the man tricked her into thinking that he'll help her solve all of her problems through spiritual advices.

The police says that the victims used to gain fear by that man so that he could control them. He told women that something bad is going to happen to them or their families if they do not follow what he says. By this, he took advantage of them.

This case is also being called a hidden camera case in India. During the investigation, police found secret cameras installed at his place. These cameras were used to record bad videos of those poor women without them knowing. After the police found digital evidence, they discovered that maybe there was more women who are his victims.

The police are checking all the evidences properly and carefully to get more information on the case. They are trying to figure out if there are more victims to this case or not. The astrologer also has a farmhouse. This place has became a part of the investigation as well.

Officials have called this a shocking crime in India. They have promised strict action and are continuing the investigation to ensure justice for all victims.