1 Dead, 3 Injured After Jaisalmer-Ahmedabad Bus Catches Fire In Gujarat

A private passenger bus travelling from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan to Ahmedabad caught fire early Friday morning near Dhanera in Gujarat, leaving one person dead and three others injured. The incident occurred around 3:30 am when 16 passengers were asleep inside the bus.

According to initial reports, the fire was likely caused by a short circuit in the bus’s air-conditioning system. The flames spread quickly, turning the vehicle into a blaze within minutes and forcing passengers to escape through the windows.

Most of the passengers managed to get out safely, but one person suffered severe burn injuries while three others sustained minor burns during the escape. The critically injured passenger was first taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a better-equipped medical facility due to the seriousness of the injuries. Doctors said the victim’s condition remains critical.

The bus was operated by Swagat Travels and had started running on the Nachna–Ahmedabad route only a few days ago. Due to the intensity of the fire, passengers lost their luggage, documents and mobile phones in the incident, making it difficult for authorities and the bus operator to immediately contact their families.

Police and local officials reached the spot soon after the incident and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.