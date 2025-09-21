10-day temple festival begins in Jodhpur, in presence of BAPS spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj

A new chapter of devotion and service marked the beginning of the 10-day-long temple festival at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Kaliberi, Jodhpur, ahead of the consecration (pran pratistha) ceremony.

The arrival of BAPS spiritual guru, Mahant Swami Maharaj, further multiplied the enthusiasm of devotees, swamis and volunteers.

The Akshardham Temple in Jodhpur, yet another spiritual marvel of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, is all set to host its consecration ceremony on September 25.

This festival is a wonderful confluence of spirituality and cultural events. Thousands of devotees from India and abroad are set to participate in the grand ceremony.

The construction of this magnificent temple is the result of the selfless dedication and service of thousands of devotees. People of all ages and communities, especially women and children, participated enthusiastically in this work. From kitchen service to temple cleanliness, traffic management, and parking arrangements, every individual has contributed in some way or another. Many families from Kaliberi and surrounding areas have united and offered their services to this noble cause, exemplifying selfless devotion and dedication.

Upon Mahant Swami Maharaj's arrival on Friday, senior saints and devotees welcomed him with garlands. During the festival, a welcome meeting will be held on Sunday and a felicitation meeting on September 22, where devotees will have the opportunity to receive the darshan and blessings of Pujya Swamiji.

After the idol consecration, the magnificent temple will be opened to the public. Following the temple's inauguration, regular spiritual and educational activities will be held, including weekly satsang meetings for different age groups, every Sunday.

Children's meetings will be held to inculcate moral and cultural values in children. A youth meeting will be held to provide the right direction and inspiration to the youth.

Joint Sunday meetings will be held for seniors and families to promote spiritual growth and family peace. Youth camps will also be organised from time to time to keep youth away from addiction and promote their personal, social, spiritual, and skill development.

BAPS Swaminarayan Temple will not merely remain a centre of faith but will also emerge as a spiritual heritage for Jodhpur and the adjoining regions.