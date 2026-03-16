10 Dead In Major Fire At Cuttack’s SCB Medical College Hospital, Short Circuit Suspected

A devastating fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack claimed the lives of 10 patients and left 11 hospital staff injured early Monday morning. Officials believe the blaze may have started due to a short circuit in the ICU’s air conditioning system or other medical equipment.

The fire broke out around 3 am in the trauma care unit where 23 patients were admitted. Thick smoke quickly spread through the ward, creating panic and making evacuation difficult. While rescue teams and hospital staff rushed to move patients to safety, several critically ill patients could not survive the smoke and flames.

Mohan Charan Majhi visited the hospital after the incident and announced ₹25 lakh compensation for the families of those who died. The Odisha government has ordered a judicial inquiry to determine the exact cause of the fire and examine potential lapses in safety measures.

Established in 1944, the hospital is one of the largest government medical institutions in eastern India and serves as a major referral centre for patients across the state.