10 sewage plants upgraded, Yamuna cleanup intensified

Over the past year, the Delhi Jal Board has upgraded 10 sewage treatment plants, a move aimed at reducing the waste entering the Yamuna River, officials said. Government data show that several measures have been implemented to clean the Yamuna and increase the city's water productivity, including laying of sewer lines, tapping of small drains, and consulting IIT Roorkee to reduce water losses.

Delhi's sewage treatment capacity has increased from 707 million gallons per day (MGD) to 735 MGD, while the installed capacity has increased to 814 MGD. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) currently operates 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the capital city, the data showed.

The completed projects include STPs at Keshopur Phases 2 and 3, Kondli Phase 4, Rohini, Coronation Pillar Phases 2 and 3 at Narela, Yamuna Vihar Phase 2, Najafgarh, Pappan Kalan Phase 1 and Nilothi Phase 1.

According to the data, the DJB is working on a sub-drain tapping plan under small drains outfalling into larger drains like Najafgarh and Shahdara, which will be diverted to the upcoming STPs. To reduce untreated sewage flowing into the river, the DJB has initiated the setup of 35 decentralised STPs. "The implementation of decentralised STP projects is expected to enhance sewage treatment capacity, improve urban sanitation, support water conservation efforts, and contribute to improved public health," a government official said.