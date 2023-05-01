10 Tribal Girls From Jharkhand Maoist Get Qualified For JEE Mains 2023

Ten females studying engineering at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), in the Maoist stronghold of Khunti, have qualified for JEE Mains 2023 as part of the district administration's "Sapno Ki Udaan" programme.

Notably, in order to address the pressing issues of low female literacy and even lower interest among young girls in science in the aspirational district of Khunti, the District Administration launched the "Sapno Ki Udaan" programme at the Kalamati centre of KGBV in Khunti in October 2021.



An official communique by the district administration explained that in order to help these female students prepare for the JEE Advance Exam in KGBV, the district administration will make the required provisions. Additionally, it will exert all reasonable efforts to help all female students enrol in higher education institutions by giving the necessary assistance in counselling. The district office hopes they have a successful future.

Meanwhle, the "Sapno ki Udaan" programme, an effort is being made to ensure a strong educational system for female students in the district. Under this programme, online/offline coaching in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics is being provided to female students in classes 11th and 12th at KGBRV in Khunti so they can pass engineering and medical examinations.