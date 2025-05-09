10 years of PMJJBY: Low-cost life insurance a big help for families in Jharkhand, say beneficiaries

As the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) marks a decade since its inception, stories from across India underscore the scheme's tangible impact on the ground, especially in regions like Jharkhand's Koderma and Sahibganj districts where thousands have found security and solace in its simple yet effective design.

In Koderma alone, nearly 1.31 lakh individuals have enrolled in PMJJBY, a government-backed life insurance scheme that provides a guaranteed cover of Rs 2 lakh at an annual premium of just Rs 436.

Local beneficiaries speak of the policy as more than just insurance -- it is a "gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the poor", said one resident, reflecting the sense of relief and dignity the scheme brings in times of personal loss.

Beneficiaries in the district acknowledge the harsh unpredictability of life -- accidents, illnesses, and unforeseen tragedies that often leave families shattered and financially vulnerable.

For them, PMJJBY has offered a critical financial cushion. "Life and death are not in our hands, but this scheme ensures that our families are not left helpless," said another resident.

While life insurance products from both the public sector and private insurers are available in the market, PMJJBY stands out due to its affordability and no-frills access.

As pointed out by a beneficiary, "No private company offers a Rs 2 lakh cover at just Rs 436. This is only possible through PMJJBY and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana."

The integration of PMJJBY with the broader Jan Dhan Yojana ecosystem has further streamlined access.

Citizens with Jan Dhan accounts can easily enrol and claim benefits from PMJJBY and other linked insurance schemes through their bank.

Nivas Kumar, a bank manager in the district, highlighted that a single account could unlock multiple benefits for families.

"In case of accidental death, the nominee can claim benefits under PMJJBY, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and even schemes linked to the RuPay card," he noted.

In Sahibganj, too, the scheme's relevance continues to grow. Gopal Ghosh, a local beneficiary, praised the initiative as a vital government intervention.

"Under this scheme, a cover of Rs 2 lakh is given. For families with no safety net, this is life-changing," he said.

Ayodhya Kumar, a manager at UCO Bank, added that people are increasingly recognising the scheme's welfare-oriented nature.

"It's not just about the money. It's about knowing that someone will be there for your family if something happens to you," he said.

As PMJJBY enters its second decade, voices from Koderma and Sahibganj call for greater awareness and outreach to ensure that more citizens can benefit.

"It is a boon for the poor and middle class," a resident said. "The only need now is to ensure every eligible person knows about it and signs up," he added.