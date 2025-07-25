100 spots ahead of I-Day: Police conduct checks across Delhi, flag security lapses

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police conducted comprehensive checks at key places in the city, in-cluding hotels, railway stations and bus terminals, and identified security lapses at over 100 spots, sources said on Thursday.

The Special Cell, Northeast Delhi, reported lapses at 16 locations, followed by 13 in East, 12 each in Shahdara and North, 11 in Central, 10 in Southeast, nine in South, eight in Metro, seven in Rohini, and six in Dwarka, they said. “Multiple teams of the Special Cell undertook a five-day security inspection drive across various parts of Delhi in view of the high alert surrounding the upcoming national event,” said a source.

During the inspection, non-functional CCTV cameras in hotels, parkings, locations near metro stations, eateries at metro stations, several premises near railway stations, bus stands and many other installa-tions were flagged.

“The teams also inspected non-functional door frame metal detectors (DFMDs), security personnel de-ployment and improper maintenance of visitor records,” a source said.

Another officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Special Cell will write letters to the DCPs of the concerned districts to improve security in their respective areas.

The inspection, conducted discreetly by trained teams of the Special Cell, was aimed at assessing the capital’s preparedness to tackle any terror threats. It covered public places known to attract large crowds.

“Teams noticed a lack of functional DFMDs at various entry points. Several public places had either switched off their metal detectors, or they did not have power supply, or were not in working condi-tion,” said the officer.

At some places, CCTV cameras were poorly positioned. Several public places did not have adequate lighting during night hours.