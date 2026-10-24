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₹10,000-Crore Business at Stake: Chamber Sounds Alarm, Seeks Rally Rescheduling

In Short

In a letter to the LoP, the CTI said the proposed rally could disrupt its business during the peak festival season.

Chamber of Trade and Industry
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Chamber of Trade and Industry 

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The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday urged the LoP Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party to postpone their proposed November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after November 10.

In a letter to the LoP, the CTI said the proposed rally could disrupt its business during the peak festival season. They said this was the shopping season and it is expected that by Deepawali the total business turnover would be around Rs 10,000 crore.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the rally would close wholesale and retail markets around Ramlila Maidan. He said this was the season when traders get maximum customer footfall ahead of Dhanteras and Deepawali.

According to Goyal, silver, electronics, clothing, utensils, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles, property and gift items would be in high demand, and during this festive season, the market records business around Rs 25,000 crore. He said Deepawali would be celebrated on November 8, followed by Bhai Dooj on November 10.

The traders' body said markets generally see increased activity about a week before the festivals, making the timing of the rally a matter of concern for traders. He said that, as per the assessment of the CTI, traders had suffered losses of over Rs 3000 crore in October due to frequent rallies and street protests near Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, India Gate and Central Delhi.

The disruptions affected the movement of goods to wholesale markets and reduced customer footfall at retail outlets. Around 20 wholesale and retail markets within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmere Gate, Nai Sarak, Mori Gate, Kinari Bazar, Dariba, Daryaganj, Ajmeri Gate, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh and Azad Market suffered most as they could not supply goods to traders across the country due to traffic diversions, barricading and restrictions on public transport due to rallies and protests, he added. Political meetings and rallies during festive period, Goyal said would cause problems for the traders and buyers coming to Delhi from other states.o

Police restrictions on roads deter buyers coming from outside Delhi. He said while peaceful protest was everybody’s right, it should not result in inconvenience to the traders particularly during the festive season, he said.

Hence, the traders' body requested the LoP to consider postponement of the November 1 rally, which is aimed at escalating the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Rahul Gandhi RallyCTIDelhi TradersDiwali ShoppingRamlila Maidan
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