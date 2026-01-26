10,000 kg Ammonium Nitrate Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of Republic Day, One Arrested

In a major security operation ahead of Republic Day, the Nagaur police in Rajasthan arrested a man and confiscated nearly 10,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from a farmhouse located in a relatively isolated part of the district. Officials described the recovery as possibly the largest seizure of the explosive substance ever made in the state.

Nagaur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachawa said law enforcement agencies had been tracking intelligence inputs for a long time about the illegal buying, selling and storage of explosive materials in the region. Based on these alerts, additional information was gathered and the District Special Team was activated to conduct a focused operation.

Following the collection of both technical data and human intelligence, the police carried out a raid on January 24. During the operation, they arrested Sulaiman Khan and recovered a huge stock of ammonium nitrate along with detonators, detonating cords and other equipment commonly used for blasting in mining activities. The materials were allegedly being stored at the accused’s farmhouse.

The seizure comes weeks after Rajasthan Police had intercepted a vehicle ahead of New Year’s Eve and recovered 150 kg of ammonium nitrate and related materials, underscoring heightened vigilance during sensitive periods.