1008 camps to be held in Delhi from April 30 to May 3 to promote Sanskrit

New Delhi: In a landmark initiative aimed at reviving and popularising one of the world’s most ancient languages, Sanskrit Bharati Delhi is set to launch the ‘1008 Sanskrit Sambhashana Shivir’ campaign from April 30 to May 3.

This campaign will provide people from all walks of life with an opportunity to learn spoken Sanskrit in a simple, accessible, and free format.

The campaign will culminate with a grand event on May 3, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the concluding ceremony at the Delhi University campus, which is likely to draw a crowd of over 30,000 participants.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, speaking at a pre-launch event, expressed his deep emotional connection with the Sanskrit language.

“In Delhi, I’ve often seen hoardings that say ‘Learn English’. But for the first time, we’re seeing ‘Learn Sanskrit’ -- and that is truly historic,” Tiwari said while addressing a press conference.

“Sanskrit has had a profound impact on my life. It saddens me that some people tried to politicise or sideline such a beautiful language. I travelled more than six hours to attend this event because I believe Sanskrit isn’t just a language -- it’s the foundation of our culture. It’s easy to learn and deeply enriching.”

Kapil Mishra, another BJP leader, praised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for supporting the initiative.

“This campaign is a matter of pride for Delhi. Camps will be held at 1,008 different locations across the city in just 10 days. The presence of Amit Shah on the final day is a testament to how significant this event is. History is being made,” he said.

“Sanskrit is on the path to reclaim its rightful place in society.”

Sanskrit, often referred to as the mother of many modern Indian languages, is a classical tongue in which the Rigveda, the world’s oldest known text, was composed. Scholars date the Vedas between 6500 B.C. and 1500 B.C., indicating the deep historical roots of the language.

Linguist William Jones, who was well-versed in Latin and Greek, once described Sanskrit as “more perfect than Greek, more copious than Latin, and more refined than either.”

Despite its ancient origins, Sanskrit continues to be used by scholars in India and even in countries like the United States and Germany. It is recognised as one of the 22 scheduled languages under the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.



