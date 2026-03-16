11 Maoists lay down arms in Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: Ina major blow to CPI (Maoist), 11 members of the banned outfit, including one divisional committee member and five area committee members, surrendered before the Kalahandi police on Sunday in the presence of DGP Y B Khurania. The surrendered Maoists include four male and seven female cadres.

The surrendered cadres renounced violence, severed ties with extremist activities and pledged faith in the democratic process to join the mainstream. Following their surrender, the Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (BGN) division of CPI (Maoist) has been dismantled, said the DGP. The surrendered Maoist cadres are Raju Kola, Nangal Kunjam, Jodio Sodi, Hidme Midiam, Suki Punem, Mangli Hidma, Kokshi Madvi, Kumar Madkam, Wangi Madvi, Jogi Oyan and Biju Kadiam.

The cadres surrendered a cache of weapons and ammunition, comprising one AK-47, four SLRs, one INSAS rifle, four single-shot rifles and one 12-bore SBBL gun. Recovered ammunition and accessories included 72 rounds of 7.62 mm SLR, 30 rounds of 7.62 mm AK-47, 15 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS, 29 rounds of 8 mm country-made ammunition along with seven SLR magazines, two AK-47 magazines and two INSAS magazines.

Under the the Odisha government’s new surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, the 11 surrendered Maoists will receive combined reward of Rs 1.34 crore. The initiative aims to encourage rebels to join the mainstream by providing significant financial incentives and rehabilitation support. According to the DGP, beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana (AGY) will be provided with houses, a one-time marriage incentive of Rs 25,000 and a monthly incentive of Rs 10,000 for three years, along with other amenities. About 15 Maoists remain active along the borders of Kalahandi, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts. The DGP has appealed to the remaining Maoists to surrender and rejoin the mainstream.

Anti-Naxalite Operations ADG Sanjeeb Panda announced intensification of operations, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s March 31, 2026, deadline for Maoists to surrender and for the nation to become Naxal-free. Among others, IG Operations Deepak Kumar, CRPF IG Amitendra Nath Sinha, DIG SIW Akhileshwar Singh, DIG SWR K V Singh, Kalahandi Collector Pawar Sachin Prakash, Kalahandi SP Nagaraj Devarakonda, Kandhamal SP Harisha BC, Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar and Nuapada SP Amritpal Singh were present.