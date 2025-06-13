11 out of 21 poll promises fulfilled in 1 year: Dy CM

Berhampur: Eleven of the 21 promises made by the BJP ahead of last elections have already been fulfilled in the first 12 months in office. This was stated by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo during a press meet here on Thursday marking 11 years of Central government’s service agenda and one year of Odisha’s visionary leadership under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“Our government took concrete steps to fulfil the promises made in the election manifesto immediately after assuming office a year ago. We made four historic decisions within 24 minutes of our first Cabinet meeting including opening all the four doors of Sri Jagannath Temple at Puri, opening ‘Ratna Bhandar’, setting up a corpus fund of Rs 500-crore and introduction of ‘Subhadra’ Yojana. We have fulfilled the hopes of the people.

Whatever we promised, we would deliver during our present term. We will go to the people, take their feedback and complete the remaining four years”, Singh Deo said.

On the future agenda, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government is committed to procure a cargo aircraft to export green vegetables and fresh fruits from Odisha.

“We are now exporting vegetables and fruits including strawberry, dragon and other fruits to Dubai and other countries besides Delhi, Mumbai and other places in India which are in great demand.

Cargo aircraft can also be a boon for floriculture sector in Ganjam”, he said.