116 TN fishermen in Sri Lankan custody; CM Stalin urges Centre's urgent intervention

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take immediate diplomatic steps to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, amid continuing tensions in the Palk Strait.

In a letter to EAM Jaishankar, CM Stalin expressed concern over the latest detention of 12 fishermen from the state and said the recurring arrests have caused severe distress to coastal communities dependent on fishing for their livelihood.

The Chief Minister pointed out that with the latest incident, the total number of Tamil Nadu fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody has risen to 116.

He also noted that 259 fishing boats belonging to fishermen from Tamil Nadu remain impounded by Sri Lankan authorities, describing the situation as alarming and unsustainable for fishing communities reliant on daily earnings from marine activities.

According to the Chief Minister, the most recent incident occurred on the night of February 22, when a mechanised fishing boat that had departed from the Pamban Fish Landing Centre in Ramanathapuram district was intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The 12 fishermen on board were detained, and their boat was seized by Sri Lankan authorities.

Stalin said such incidents have continued despite repeated representations by the state government and stressed the need for urgent and sustained diplomatic engagement between India and Sri Lanka to prevent further detentions and ensure the safety and security of Indian fishermen.

According to official sources, the fishermen were apprehended while fishing in the Gulf of Mannar, in waters between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar.

The seized boat reportedly belongs to a fisherman identified as David, a resident of Pamban in Ramanathapuram district.

In his communication, Stalin described the arrests as part of a “recurring pattern” and expressed deep concern over the growing number of fishermen being detained by Sri Lankan authorities.

He said the repeated detentions have created fear, uncertainty, and financial hardship among coastal families, many of whom depend entirely on fishing for their survival.

He further noted that the continued impounding of fishing boats has compounded the economic difficulties faced by affected fishermen and their families.

The latest incident also triggered unrest among fishermen in Pamban, where more than 100 fishing boats had ventured into the sea from the Pamban South Wadi Fishing Port at the time of the arrests.

Fishermen associations have urged both the state and Union governments to intensify diplomatic efforts with Sri Lanka to secure the release of detained fishermen and prevent further incidents.

The issue of cross-border fishing disputes in the Palk Strait has remained a persistent source of tension between India and Sri Lanka, frequently affecting bilateral relations and disrupting the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen from Tamil Nadu.