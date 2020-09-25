1,218 new cases take J&K's Coronavirus tally to 69,832

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 1,218 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory's coronavirus tally to 69,832, while 21 deaths in the last 24 hours took the UT's death toll to 1,105.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 1,218 new cases, 642 were from Jammu division and 576 from Kashmir division.

So far, 69,832 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 49,557 have recovered completely. The number of active cases in the UT presently stands at 19,170, of which 11,020 are from Jammu division and 8,150 from Kashmir division.

Of the 21 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 11 were from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir division.