1,270 kg chicken meat feed plan to keep skies black kite-free for R-Day air show

New Delhi

With jets and fighters set to roar and slice through the national capital's skies for the grand Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Forest Department has come up with a unique measure of using more than 1,270 kg of boneless chicken to manage the movement of black kites and keep them away from aircraft routes.

A senior official said the meat-throwing exercise, carried out every year ahead of the air show in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), is aimed at preventing bird strikes, which pose a serious risk to low-flying aircraft during aerial displays.

"This is an annual preventive exercise undertaken before the Republic Day air show. Birds such as black kites are naturally drawn to open areas and food sources, and if they enter the flying corridor, they can pose a serious hazard to aircraft performing low-level manoeuvres," the official said.

Highlighting what is different this year, the official said the department has decided to switch to chicken meat.

"Earlier, buffalo meat was used for this purpose. This year, chicken meat will be used for the first time. Our effort is to strike a balance between wildlife management and the smooth conduct of the Republic Day celebrations," the official added.

The exercise will be carried out between January 15 and January 26 at 20 locations across the city, including sensitive zones such as the Red Fort and Jama Masjid, where a high concentration of kites is usually observed, he added.

The other locations include areas near Mandi House, Delhi Gate and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences among others.

"These locations are identified every year based on bird movement patterns. Areas such as the Red Fort and Jama Masjid see a higher influx of kites, increasing the risk of birds straying into the flight path.

By feeding them at designated points, we ensure they remain away from the air show route and also remain adequately fed," the official said.