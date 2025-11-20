12th National Conference on Disability and National Abilympics Kicks Off in Delhi

New Delhi: 12th National Abilympics Skill Competitions and the 12th National Conference on Disability (NCD) began today at the Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI), New Delhi, marking the opening of one of India’s most important platforms dedicated to disability inclusion, skill development, and systemic reform. Organized by Sarthak Educational Trust in collaboration with the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) and supported by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), TPCDT, and IndusInd Bank, the event follows the successful completion of four Regional Abilympics across Chennai (South), Mumbai (West), Lucknow (North), and Guwahati (East & North East).

Day 1 was graced by leading dignitaries including Dr. Vineet Joshi, Chairman, University Grants Commission (Chief Guest), Shri Rajiv Kumar, Former Chief Election Commissioner, and Shri Himal Tewari, CHRO and Chief CSR & Sustainability, Tata Power. Leaders emphasized the need for deeper collaboration between government, corporates, and civil society to accelerate disability inclusion in India. They also highlighted the role of the National Abilympics as a platform that not only celebrates skill but shapes pathways for livelihood, dignity, and long-term empowerment.

The 2 day national finale brought together 59 regional medallists from 20+ states across India. These finalists, selected from over 500 competitors who participated in the zonal contests, began competing today across multiple vocational categories, including ICT (Engineering Design, Desktop Publishing, Photography), Crafts (Basket Making, Crochet, Painting & Decoration), Hospitality (Cake Decoration, Patisserie, Cleaning Services), and Services (Hairdressing, Massage). These national-level winners will move closer to the opportunity of representing India at the 11th International Abilympics 2027 in Finland — globally recognized as the “Work Skill Olympics for Persons with Disabilities.” For many, this is the first time they are competing on a national stage, further reinforcing the deeper purpose of Abilympics: transforming talent into tangible opportunity.