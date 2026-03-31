12th Result 2026 Result OUT – Direct link for Rajasthan Board RBSE

On 31 March 2026, Class 12 examination results have been declared by The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. RBSE scorecards download for all three streams, Arts, Science, and Commerce. As far as the pass percentage is concerned;

97.54 per cent for Arts,

98.50 per cent for Commerce,

97.52 per cent for Science.

The Rajasthan Class 12 examinations for the academic session were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

Madan Dilawar, Education Minister of Rajasthan has shared the news of the result declaration. The results can be checked on the RBSE's official website. Students can collect their marks by sharing the important details. More than 95 per cent of students have passed in the Science stream.

In the 12th session of 2025-26,

8.5 lakh students in Rajasthan have registered for the Class 12 board exams.

About 8.2 lakh students appeared.

Among all three groups, the highest number of students opted for the Arts stream.

About 2.3 lakh students opt for the science stream.

More than 30,000 students have opted for the Commerce stream.

If you are looking for the RBSE Class 12 result, the students are expected to follow up the below mentioned steps.

Step 1: To check the Rajasthan Board result 2026, visit the official Rajasthan Board website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the button for Senior Secondary Result 2026

Step 3: Student’s roll number

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: The result of the student will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for prospect reference

All the students using the RBSE result official website are advised to verify all information carefully. They should contact their respective schools in case of discrepancies or mistakes in the marksheet.