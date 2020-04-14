134 students stranded in Punjab leave for Bhutan

Chandigarh : A total of 134 Bhutanese students, who had been stranded in Punjab amid coronavirus curfew, were allowed to leave through a special flight, a government official said on Monday.

"One hundred and thirty four Bhutanese students, who had been stranded in the hostels of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara-Jalandhar, were allowed to leave for Bhutan through a special flight arranged by Bhutanese government," Special Chief Secretary K.B.S. Sidhu, who is in-charge to monitor state-wide coronavirus cases, informed in a tweet.

A woman hosteller, hailing from Maharashtra, of the Lovely Professional University was tested for coronavirus on Saturday. The state has nearly 2,400 resident students stranded in the university hostels.