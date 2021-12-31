13K new Covid cases in India; Omicron tally reaches 961

New Delhi: India has reported more than 10,000 daily Covid cases after 33 days and there is a need for a heightened vigil in view of the fresh surge, joint secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said on Thursday.

India registered 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said, with urban centres reporting a big jump. It was the highest number of daily infections since October. Night curfews have been imposed in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers, officials said.

"On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%. From December 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases," Luv Aggarwal said during a press briefing.

Aggarwal said that there are 961 cases of Omicron variant in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered. He also said that the weekly positivity rate of more than 10 percent is being noted in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal. The weekly case positivity rate is between 5-10% in 14 districts, he added.

The Joint Secretary said that the states and district authorities should increase surveillance, contact tracing and attain 100 percent vaccination to curb Covid-19.

Luv Aggarwal also said that Kerala has reported 25 percent of the total caseload in the country. He said that the active cases in two states are above 10,000, while 3 states have active cases between 5,000-10000 and 31 states have active cases less than 5,000.

Dr VK, Paul member of Niti Aayog, said that he believes that the rise in cases is because of Omicron. "What we are witnessing is a rise which could be a part of rise in cases that we are seeing in world due to Omicron variant," Paul said.

He also said that there is no need to panic, but be prepared and disciplined. He added that mask remains the final frontier in face of the variant.