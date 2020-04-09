14-month-old boy among 16 dead in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Four more coronavirus positive cases were detected in Gujarat on Wednesday morning, taking the total positive cases to 179 in the state. With two more deaths, the total death toll has risen to 16 in the state, the health officials said. A 14-month-old boy, who was admitted in the GG hospital in Jamnagar, succumbed to the dreaded virus. A Surat male (65) also died of coronavirus on Tuesday evening.

The patient was comorbid with Hypertension. Jayanti Ravi, the principal secretary, Health and family welfare Department, Gujarat, said, "The health authorities tried their best to save the infant, but there were multiple failures of organs in the baby and finally he succumbed to the virus attack. Till Wednesday morning, four more positive cases have been found.