14 Scouts and Guides cadets felicitated

Dhenkanal: The BJP leader and Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak felicitated 14 Scouts and Guides cadets on the occasion of 56th Foundation Day of Nabapalli Government High School on Wednesday. They were given citations for their superb performance at the State-level Scouts and Guides activities. The 14 cadets were given Governor’s citation and appreciation certificates by Simarani on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Hindol MLA appreciated the activities of the school students and the teachers’ guidance. The students of the school have scaled new heights in various fields. Hindol Block vice-chairman Barun Kumar Sar, eminent social worker and trainer Pradipta Kumar Biswal and Itish Kumar Baral spoke on the significant contributions and various activities of the previous years. Later, the students took part in the cultural programmes and enthralled the audience.

