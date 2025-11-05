15-day road safety drive in Rajasthan to focus on drunk driving, highway discipline

Jaipur: Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Rajasthan government has launched a 15-day Road Safety Campaign across the state from November 4 to 18. Under the drive, authorities are monitoring drivers for drunk driving, closing illegal highway cuts, and intensifying enforcement to curb road accidents and ensure compliance with traffic norms.

The initiative also aims to strengthen emergency response mechanisms, with the Chief Minister's Office closely tracking progress through consolidated reports from the Home Department.

For effective execution, specific departmental responsibilities have been assigned. The Police Department serves as the nodal agency and field coordinator, overseeing enforcement across all districts.

Special operations are underway to crack down on drunk driving, over-speeding, wrong-side driving, and other major traffic violations. Legal action is being taken against vehicles lacking reflectors or number plates. Police and traffic teams have been deployed on all highways and major routes, while mobile highway patrols and ambulances are being monitored to ensure operational readiness.

A lane-driving system, modeled on National Highway-48, is being implemented on all six-lane highways. The Transport and Road Safety Department has initiated suspension and cancellation of driving licenses for offenders caught drunk driving or over-speeding.

The department is also conducting vehicle inspections, road safety workshops, awareness campaigns, and installing reflector tapes on vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) and agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been instructed to close unauthorised cuts on highways within 15 days. Work is underway on white lining, safety railings, divider repairs, and installation of signboards and warning signs.

Authorities are also removing illegal dhabas, bus stands, and other unauthorized roadside structures. Efforts are being made to relocate stray animals from accident-prone zones and to improve service lanes and rest areas for long-distance truck drivers.

The Medical and Health Department is conducting eye check-ups for drivers aged above 45, while ambulance services, trauma centers, and nearby hospitals are being strengthened to ensure swift emergency response.

The Urban Development and Local Bodies Department is removing encroachments from footpaths, upgrading traffic signals and streetlights, and displaying road safety messages through banners, posters, and digital screens. The department is also reassessing no-entry timings for heavy vehicles in urban areas.

The Labour Department has initiated inspection and awareness drives to prevent excessive driving hours and to ensure that rest-period norms are followed by transport companies. Violations will invite punitive action.

At the district level, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police are jointly supervising the campaign through District Road Safety Committees. NGOs, youth groups, and volunteers are actively participating to promote helmet and seat belt use, discourage mobile phone usage while driving, and spread awareness on safe road practices.

Citizens who assist accident victims are also being felicitated for their contribution under the campaign.



