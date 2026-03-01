15 Maoists, including 9 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh; hand over AK-47s, INSAS rifles

In a significant blow to Naxal activities in the region, 15 Maoists surrendered with weapons in the Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The group comprised nine women and six men, all associated with the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) committee operating along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

Vijay Sharma, Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, shared a photo on his X handle and wrote, “Giving up arms, taking up the Constitution and the tricolour. Vikas alias Babanna, who was active as a State Committee Member (SCM), along with 15 Maoists, who had a bounty of approximately Rs 73 lakh declared on their heads, surrendered 14 weapons, including 3 AK-47s, to society and chose the path of development, taking advantage of the rehabilitation policy.”

He further wrote, “Under the able guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Honourable Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the Vishnudev government's rehabilitation policy and faith in good governance initiative are helping many misguided youth join the mainstream.”

The surrendered Maoists handed over a cache of sophisticated arms to the police, including 3 AK-47 rifles, 2 SLRs (Self-Loading Rifles), and 2 INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifles.

State Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed the development and described it as a major success for the state’s anti-Naxal campaign.

“These 15 individuals have renounced violence and returned to the mainstream of society,” Sharma said.

“This surrender is the result of sustained pressure by security forces, effective development initiatives in remote areas, and the state government’s rehabilitation policy. We assure complete security, healthcare, and support for their reintegration into normal life,” he added.

According to police sources, the surrendered cadres included members from the divisional committee, area committee, and party level of the BBM division.

The Chhattisgarh government has set the target of eradicating Maoism from the state by March 2026.

Officials noted that the number of surrenders has risen sharply since 2024, with thousands of Naxalites and their supporters abandoning the armed struggle in recent months.

Security forces attribute this trend to intensified operations, improved road connectivity, schools, healthcare facilities, and livelihood schemes in previously Maoist-dominated zones.

Under the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, the former Maoists will receive financial assistance, skill training, employment opportunities, and long-term security for themselves and their families.

Police officials said the process of documentation and rehabilitation support will begin immediately.

This latest surrender is seen as a morale booster for security personnel and a clear indication of weakening Naxal influence in the border belt between Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Authorities believe the continuing wave of surrenders is steadily paving the way for lasting peace in the region.