15 Year Old Boy Sent To Monitoring Home After Attempting Rape

The 15-year-old teenager who was arrested in Kondotty for assaulting and attempting to rape a 23-year-old woman has been transferred to the Kozhikode juvenile observation home. The youngster will have to stay at the monitoring house for two weeks. The boy was detained by police on Tuesday after attempting to rape the woman on Monday.

He was taken into custody by the police and placed to the district Juvenile Justice Board, where he was placed to a monitoring home for the night.

A member of the board, Mohamed Haris Pachily, informed that the youngster will be getting counseling at the monitoring home in the next two weeks. He further stated that the boy's lawyer can file a bail plea seeking, however the panel will decide depending on the counsellors', district child protection unit's, and police investigations. He also stated that because the youngster is under the age of 16, an IQ test to determine his maturity will not be undertaken. While explaining the matter he added that he is 15 years old and the committee will determine if he could be rehabilitated with the support of the government's Kaval initiative after analysing the matter in depth.

Meanwhile, the incidence took place as he trailed her through her home to the Kottukkara crossroads, pulled her to a neighbouring plantain field, and attempted to rape her. According to police, the woman was able to flee due to her determination and good fortune. District police head Sujith Das told reporters after the youngster was apprehended that the boy had strangled the woman and beat her in the face with a stone. Throughout the trial, the police investigation regarding the occurrence will be critical.