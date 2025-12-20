150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’: Har Assembly witnesses din during discussion

Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly on Friday witnessed sharp exchanges between some members of ruling BJP and Congress during the discussion to mark 150 years of national song “Vande Mataram”.

BJP member Ganshyam Dass initiated the discussion on “Vande Mataram” in the House.

Soon after he spoke, Congress member Aditya Surjewala said that when we say Vande Mataram, we are saluting our motherland.

He then said when we talk about “Sujalam Sufalam” which means rich with water and about mother nature, he wants to ask the government about the “environmental catastrophe we are facing and is this respecting our motherland”.

Today, the the same motherland’s water is filled with lead, uranium. Ninety percent Aravalis have been declassified, we are cutting jungles, he said.

Elderly are struggling to breathe in polluted air while children are going to schools wearing masks, Aditya Surjewala said.

Evoking a sharp reaction from Transport Minister Anil Vij, who while intervening, said “Vande Matram’s piousness is being diluted. These issues (water, pollution etc) are right at their own place, but these cannot be linked with Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram is connected with sentiments of lakhs of people. Chanting Vande Matram, lakhs gave sacrifice for their motherland. Today, will we connect it with water and other issues?”