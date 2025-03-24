15,000 kg of GI-tagged Dalle Chilly exported from Sikkim to the Solomon Islands: Centre

In a boost for farmers in the northeastern region, the government on Monday said it has successfully exported the first consignment of GI-tagged Dalle Chilly from Sikkim to the Solomon Islands.

Dalle Chilly, also known as Fire Ball Chilly or Dalle Khursani, is renowned for its intense pungency, bright red colour, and high nutritional value.

Rich in vitamins A, C and E, along with potassium, its ‘Scoville Heat Units’ (SHU) range from 100,000 to 350,000, making it a sought-after spice for both culinary and medicinal applications, according to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The APEDA further stated that via its extensive procurement network, Mevedir (an agri-export enterprise) sourced approximately 15,000 kgs of fresh Dalle Chilly from farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in south Sikkim, including Tinkitam and Tarku regions.

This consignment ensured farmers received a premium price of Rs 250-300 per kg, compared to the usual Rs 180-200 per kg, reaffirming the economic benefits of GI tagging and international trade.

"This achievement underscores India’s growing prominence in the global organic agricultural market and highlights the increasing international demand for premium products from the northeastern region," the APEDA said.

The processing of the consignment was undertaken at an APEDA-funded Integrated Pack House, developed by the Department of Horticulture, Sikkim.

Of the total quantity, 9,000 kg was dehydrated, while 6,000 kg was preserved for further processing and export.

According to the APEDA, the drying process yielded a 12.5 per cent recovery rate, with 1,600 kg of fresh chillies processed into 200 kg of dried chillies for export.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier emphasised that the GI tag is not just a recognition but a transformative opportunity for farmers and artisans, unlocking new markets and ensuring economic prosperity for the northeastern region.

In 2020, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) granted the GI tag to Dalle Chilly.

The government has been actively promoting organic farming in the northeast under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCD-NER) scheme.