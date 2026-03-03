15K police to guard Delhi on Holi; brakes on drunk driving

New Delhi: Morethan 15,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi on Wednesday to maintain law and order during Holi celebrations, with special focus on preventing drunken driving and motorcycle stunts, officials said. According to Delhi Police, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the festival of colours is celebrated peacefully and safely.

Senior officers said teams will be stationed at sensitive locations, major intersections, markets and residential areas to prevent any untoward incident. Police personnel, including district police staff, traffic personnel and PCR units, will conduct intensified patrolling across the city. Special checking drives will be carried out to curb drunken driving, rash driving and dangerous stunts on motorcycles.

Multiple pickets will be set up at prominent roads and border points, officials said, adding that traffic police teams equipped with breath analysers, speed checking metres will conduct checks throughout the day to identify and prosecute those driving under the influence of alcohol.

"Action will also be taken against triple riding, over-speeding and performing wheelies or other stunts on two-wheelers. Adequate arrangements have also been made to ensure quick response to PCR calls.

Anti-sabotage checks will be conducted at crowded places, and plainclothes personnel will be deployed to keep a watch on mischief-makers," a senior police officer said.