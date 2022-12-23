16 Army personnel killed after their truck falls into gorge in North Sikkim

New Delhi: Sixteen Indian Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a road accident when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim, the Army said.

It said four injured soldiers have been air evacuated.

"In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives," the Army said in the statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the death of the Army personnel.

Quoting Modi, the PMO tweeted, "Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

The Army said the truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu.

"Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated," the Army said.

"Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss." it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is "deeply pained" over the loss of lives of the personnel.

"The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," he said in a tweet.

In a tweet, the Army said Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the 'bravehearts' who lost their lives in the accident.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express heartfelt condolences to the families of the #Bravehearts who lost their lives in a tragic & unfortunate road accident in #Sikkim and wish speedy recovery to the injured," it said.