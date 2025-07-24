16 lakh Rly staff trained for 3 yrs to handle medical emergencies

More than 16 lakh frontline rail employees have been trained for three years to handle medical emergencies at stations and in trains effectively, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In response to questions about emergency medical centres in Railways, the minister, in a written reply, said the need and extent of providing medical facilities at railway stations and in trains were examined by the Supreme Court.

In compliance with its orders, a committee of experts was constituted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, he said.

“As recommended by the committee of experts, instructions have been issued to provide a medical box containing life-saving medicines, equipment, oxygen cylinder, etc. at all railway stations and passenger-carrying trains,” Vaishnaw said.

According to the minister, frontline staff such as ticket examiners, train guards/superintendents, station masters and others are trained in rendering first aid, and regular refresher courses are conducted for such staff.

He also said that 16,14,748 frontline railway employees have been trained from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025, to handle medical emergencies effectively. “The list of nearby hospitals and doctors, along with their contact numbers, is available at all railway stations,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, “Ambulance services of the railways, state government/private hospitals and ambulance service providers are utilised to transport the injured/sick passengers to the hospitals/doctors’ clinics.”

The railway ministry has amended the timings for the submission of requests for the emergency quota in view of its recent decision to prepare the reservation chart eight hours before the departure of a train.

“Emergency quota request for all the trains leaving between 0000 hours and 1400 hours should reach EQ cell up to 1200 hours on the previous day of journey,” said a circular issued by the ministry. “Emergency quota request for all the remaining trains leaving between 14.01 hours and 23.59 hours should reach EQ cell up to 1600 hours on the previous day of journey,” it added.

The ministry has clarified that the requests received on the same day of the scheduled departure of a train will not be entertained.