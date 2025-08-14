Live
16 Seema Praharis Awarded Gallantry Medals for Bravery in Ops Sindoor
On Independence Day, 16 BSF personnel were awarded Gallantry Medals for their bravery during Ops Sindoor. The BSF shared the honor on X, calling it a symbol of the nation's trust in its first line of defense.
BSF took to X to share the news.
“Gallantry Medals for Seema Praharis This Independence Day, 16 Brave Seema Praharis are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery & unmatched valour, for being resolute & steadfast during the Ops Sindoor. The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in the India's First Line of Defence : The Border Security Force,” it wrote on X.
— BSF (@BSF_India) August 14, 2025