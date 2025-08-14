  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

16 Seema Praharis Awarded Gallantry Medals for Bravery in Ops Sindoor

16 Seema Praharis Awarded Gallantry Medals for Bravery in Ops Sindoor
x

16 Seema Praharis Awarded Gallantry Medals for Bravery in Ops Sindoor


Highlights

On Independence Day, 16 BSF personnel were awarded Gallantry Medals for their bravery during Ops Sindoor. The BSF shared the honor on X, calling it a symbol of the nation's trust in its first line of defense.

This Independence Day, 16 courageous Seema Praharis are honored with Gallantry Medals for their bravery and dedication during Ops Sindoor. Their valor reflects the nation’s trust in the Border Security Force, India’s first line of defense.

BSF took to X to share the news.

“Gallantry Medals for Seema Praharis This Independence Day, 16 Brave Seema Praharis are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery & unmatched valour, for being resolute & steadfast during the Ops Sindoor. The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in the India's First Line of Defence : The Border Security Force,” it wrote on X.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick