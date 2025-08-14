16 Seema Praharis Awarded Gallantry Medals for Bravery in Ops Sindoor

This Independence Day, 16 courageous Seema Praharis are honored with Gallantry Medals for their bravery and dedication during Ops Sindoor. Their valor reflects the nation’s trust in the Border Security Force, India’s first line of defense.

BSF took to X to share the news.

“Gallantry Medals for Seema Praharis This Independence Day, 16 Brave Seema Praharis are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery & unmatched valour, for being resolute & steadfast during the Ops Sindoor. The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in the India's First Line of Defence : The Border Security Force,” it wrote on X.