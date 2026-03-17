1.60L additions in annual voter roll revision in Jammu

More than 1.60 lakh voters were added to the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir during the recent special summary revision (SSR), while 67,690 names were deleted and 2.29 lakh corrections carried out, according to official data. Jammu district recorded the highest number of deletions, which included “duplicate” and “shifted” entries, in the annual voter list revision.

The special summary revision is separate from the special intensive revision (SIR) carried out in some states. According to the district-wise breakup of the current voter enrolment, Jammu district has the highest number of electors at 11,89,555, followed by Srinagar with 7,53,222 and Baramulla with 7,20,500 voters.

Among the districts, Srinagar registered the highest number of additions with 30,077, followed by Jammu with 16,855 and Baramulla with 11,854. Jammu recorded the most deletions at 10,430, followed by Budgam with 7,762 and Anantnag with 5,241, it said.

The data reveals that a total of 1,60,974 additions, 67,690 deletions, and 2,29,920 corrections were recorded across the Union Territory during the revision exercise.