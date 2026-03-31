16th Census Begins Tomorrow: Individual data to remain confidential

New Delhi: Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RGI) Mritunjay Kumar Narayan on Monday asked people to provide accurate information to census enumerators, asserting that individual data will remain confidential and cannot be used as evidence or to obtain any benefit under any scheme.

Addressing a press conference, as the first phase of the country’s 16th Census is all set to begin in April in some states, including Delhi, the commissioner said that under Section 15 of the Census Act, all individual data remains confidential. The first phase of Census will be conducted in Delhi from April 16 to May 15.

“All individual data collected during the exercise remains confidential.

It cannot be shared with any organisation, be it government or private, under the Right to Information Act, or used as evidence in a court,” Narayan said. Only statistical aggregate data will be used for tabulation purposes, he added.

Asked about caste being included in the Census and the apprehension that people may not furnish correct information, Narayan said the data related to caste will be collected during the second phase, and the questions will be decided after exhaustive discussions.