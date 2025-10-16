16th IREE 2025 begins in New Delhi | Impressive showcase by RCF Kapurthala

New Delhi, 15.10.2025: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala today captivated visitors and dignitaries alike at the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025, which began at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The RCF stall emerged as one of the most visited and appreciated exhibits at the event.

A major highlight of the exhibition was the scale model of the prestigious Vande Bharat Express, which drew wide attention for its elegant design and cutting-edge technology. Alongside Vande Bharat, RCF also displayed several other advanced coach models, reflecting its commitment to innovation, passenger comfort, and safety. Additionally, working models showcasing the latest features and technical improvements in coach design were also exhibited at the stall.

A large number of dignitaries, industry leaders, and international delegates visited the RCF stall and appreciated its contribution to the modernization of Indian Railways. The vibrant and informative exhibition underscored RCF Kapurthala’s pivotal role in supporting the “Make in India” initiative and shaping the future of rail transportation in the country. On this occasion, Shri Prashant Kumar Mishra, General Manager, along with other officers and staff, was present at the stall to brief visitors and media representatives.

The 16th edition of IREE continues to serve as a global platform for showcasing railway technology, promoting collaboration, and strengthening indigenous manufacturing capabilities.