17 Killed In Blast At Nagpur Explosives Factory; PM Modi, Fadnavis Announce Compensation

At least 17 people were killed and 18 others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a gunpowder factory in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning.

The blast occurred at the SBL Energy Limited facility at Raulgaon, which manufactures mining and industrial explosives. According to officials, the explosion took place at the detonator packing unit between 7 am and 7:15 am. Visuals from the site showed thick black smoke billowing from the premises.

Emergency services rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined local police and fire teams in rescue operations. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Nagpur for treatment.

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harrsh Podar confirmed the casualties, while District Collector Vipin Itankar was present at the site to oversee relief efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives, calling the incident “deeply distressing.” He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the explosion as “extremely unfortunate and tragic.” He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those killed and said the concerned company would also extend support. Fadnavis ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the blast.

The incident comes a day after a separate explosion at a firecracker unit in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh claimed 21 lives, raising fresh concerns over industrial safety standards.

Authorities have launched a probe to determine the exact cause of the Nagpur explosion.