17-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted, Murdered In Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

A shocking case of sexual assault and murder of a 17-year-old Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district has ignited public outrage, leading to protests by locals demanding swift justice.

The victim went missing on Tuesday night from her home in Vilaathikulam. Her body, bearing signs of brutal assault, was discovered hours later near the residence, prompting her family and residents to block roads in protest. Police engaged with the agitators, promising rapid action to nab the perpetrators.

DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed deep shock, stating that police are aggressively pursuing leads and assuring the family of severe punishment for the culprits. In contrast, BJP leader Vinoj P. Selvam slammed the DMK government, highlighting a collapse in law and order that endangers women and children ahead of elections. Investigation continues.