19 Sri Lankans Arrive In Tamil Nadu In Search Of Shelter

On a boat, 19 Sri Lankan Tamils from Jaffna and Mannar arrived in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi. These people, who are seeking asylum in India, claim that life in Sri Lanka has become extremely tough as a result of the country's terrible economic situation. There has been a significant increase in the price of vital items.



A couple with two children crossed the sea and arrived on the Indian shore on Friday. So far, 39 migrants, including women and children, have arrived on the Indian coast seeking shelter. Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a severe economic downturn. As a result, a large number of individuals are crossing the Tamil Nadu border to seek asylum in India.

Sri Lanka's 81-billion-dollar economy is on the verge of collapse. Now that it owes more than three times what it has in foreign reserves, the government is on the verge of defaulting on its loans. Many factors contributed to the prolonged crisis, ranging from the debt trap to inflation.

Meanwhile, India recently provided a one-billion-dollar loan to Sri Lanka to help the country deal with its economic difficulties. On Wednesday, the Indian High Commission announced the loan of two more fuel ships to Colombo. Rice shipments from India are also being transferred to Sri Lanka.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin notified the Center on Thursday that his state is prepared to send vital supplies to Sri Lanka, including as rice and life-saving medicines, in order to protect Tamils. All they need is permission from the Indian High Commission in London to distribute the material.