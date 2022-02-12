19-Year-Old Girl Who Was Declared Brain Dead Saved Four Other People's Lives

Through donating her organs, a Delhi Class 8 student provided four people a new chance of life. Lata, 19, was treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a neurological problem. She was taken to the emergency ward of the hospital after experiencing repeated seizures. She was later diagnosed with high intracranial pressure and hydrocephalus due to shunt failure.

Neuro-ophthalmic Complications Diagnosed is an increase in pressure inside the skull caused by a medical ailment or a brain injury. The build-up of fluid in the cavities within the brain causes hydrocephalus, which in Lata's case resulted in the shunt becoming blocked. She had been referred to the neurosurgery department for treatment. Her health began to worsen, and on February 8, the surgeons proclaimed her brain stem lifeless as the stem was dead.

Observing her daughter's artificial life as mediated by a support machine. Divya Devi, Lata's mother, walked from door to door for more than six years pushing people to donate their organs. She even made many attempts to contact people on the hospital grounds in the hopes of giving her daughter a second chance at life. Lata ultimately ceased reacting to the treatments and was declared brain dead by the physicians. They had verified that there was no chance she could be saved.

Following the announcement, Dr Aarti Vij, the head of the AIIMS Organ Retrieval and Banking Organization, addressed the girl's mother and highlighted the prospect of organ donation, as well as how one act might potentially save numerous lives. Devi accepted to donate her organs without hesitation.

Divya Devi expressed her feelings as a mother how her dream regarding her daughter are left incompleted. She said her daughter has the ability to save lives. She had hoped to perform her 'Kanyadaan' someday, but it was not to be. At the very least, she could help her 'Angdaan' give life to others. She wished that her daughter's organs give others a second chance at life.

Her donated organs including her heart was transplanted successfully into one patient, while her liver and one kidney were donated to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization sent the other kidney to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr. Aarti Vij believes that spreading the word about organ donation is important because it allows people to make informed decisions when the time comes.