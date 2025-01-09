1978 Sambhal riots case: UP govt orders fresh probe, seeks report within week

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a fresh probe into the 1978 riots in Sambhal and asked police to submit a report within a week.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) received a letter from the Deputy Secretary of the Home (Police) Department, appointing an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) to lead the probe. Additionally, the SP has written to the District Magistrate (DM), requesting the appointment of an administrative officer for a joint investigation.

On January 7, Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi wrote a letter to Sambhal District Officer Dr Rajendra Pensia and informed that UP Legislative Council member Shrichandra Sharma demanded an inquiry into the 1978 riots in Sambhal. On this, he has received a letter from UP's Deputy Secretary of Home and Superintendent of Police (Human Rights).

In such a situation, Sambhal SP Shrichandra will be involved in the investigation on behalf of the police.

The riots of 1978 in Sambhal reportedly caused significant communal unrest, leading to large-scale violence, arson, and the displacement of several Hindu families. Survivors have stated that many Hindus were killed during the riots, forcing them to flee the area.

This renewed interest in the riots comes shortly after the reopening of the ancient Kartik Mahadev Temple in Sambhal, which had been closed for 46 years. The temple's reopening followed a violent incident during a survey at Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024.

Former residents who had fled due to the riots recounted their harrowing experiences and welcomed the reopening of the temple, which they believe marks a step toward justice and reconciliation.

The joint investigation aims to shed light on the events of 1978 and ensure accountability for the violence.