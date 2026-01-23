1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court acquits Sajjan Kumar in Janakpuri violence case

A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to inciting violence in the Janakpuri area in the national capital during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh underlined that though the court understood the trauma suffered by the victims and their families, its decision had to be "sans emotions".

"The finding of guilt of the accused in this case must be solely judged based on the evidence led in the present matter. Unfortunately, most of the witnesses examined by the prosecution in this case are hearsay, and/or those witnesses who failed to name the accused for three long decades," the judge said.

He said relying on the identification of the accused by such witnesses "would be risky and may lead to a travesty".

The judge said there was no reliable evidence that Kumar was present at the crime scene or that he was seen there by anyone. There was also no evidence of instigating any riotous mob or of conspiracy regarding the alleged incident, he added.

In the 60-page order, the court said, "Sum and substance is that the prosecution has not met its burden of proof against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt, which is essential for conviction in a criminal trial."

"Resultantly, because of a lack of credible evidence as to the presence of the accused in the crime in question or a part of the unlawful assembly or his involvement in any manner, either through instigation, conspiracy, or abetment of any other nature, he is acquitted of the charges," it said. Rejecting the argument that Kumar had been found guilty of similar offences, the court said a person could be convicted of 100 crimes, but to be held guilty of the 101st crime, proof beyond a reasonable doubt was required.

"One cannot be found guilty merely because in the past he was involved in similar offences. Past criminal background or the commission of other offences are separate and can have some value in sentencing a person, but they cannot be considered by a court of law in holding a person guilty of another crime," the court said.

It said conviction in a criminal matter could only be founded when there was no doubt that the accused had committed the crime, and there was no place for mere suspicion.

"Merely because the accused is an ex-member of parliament or that he was involved in similar instances at other locations, this court cannot lower the standard of proof required in this case to hold him guilty. The law remains the same for all criminals, whether they are ordinary men or influential people," it said.