1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC asks govt to reply to convict’s plea for furlough

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Delhi government on a plea by former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, for release from jail on furlough to re-establish social ties.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to the government and jail authorities on Khokhar’s plea and asked them to file a status report before the next date of hearing.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on November 17. The court, which was scheduled to hear Khokhar’s petition on December 16, allowed his early hearing application and took up the main matter today itself.

The convict has sought quashing of a September 4 order of the jail authorities rejecting his furlough application on the grounds that his release could pose a threat to public peace and order.

He sought the court’s direction to issue a direction to the authorities to release him from jail on first spell of furlough for 21 days to res-establish his social ties with his family members and in society.

Furlough is a temporary release from prison, not a suspension or remission of the entire sentence, and is typically granted to long-term inmates who have served a portion of their sentence.