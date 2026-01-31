1990 IAF Srinagar terror case: Another accused identified in special Jammu court​

Jammu: Another accused was identified on Saturday by the prosecution witness in the special court during the trial of the 1990 terrorist attack on IAF personnel in J&K’s Srinagar city, in which four IAF personnel were killed.

​Senior additional advocate general, Monika Kohli, said that after the JKLF chief Yasin Malik, his close confidant Shoukat Bakshi was identified by an eyewitness before a special court on Saturday as one of the shooters involved in the January 1990 terror attack on a group of Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Srinagar.

​In January 2024, Malik was identified as the main shooter by former IAF corporal Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, who survived the terror attack in which four IAF personnel were killed.

​Besides the four men, including squadron leader Ravi Khanna, who were killed, 40 people were injured in the incident on January 25, 1990, in the Rawalpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

​The IAF employees were waiting for their pickup to travel to the old Srinagar airfield for duty when they were attacked by the terrorists.

​A charge sheet was filed on August 31, 1990, against Yasin Malik and five others, including Showkat Bakshi, in the designated TADA court here. The others accused in the killing of the IAF personnel are JKLF operatives, including Ali Mohammed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias 'Nalka', Javed Ahmed Zargar, and Saleem alias Nanaji. Bakshi was identified by the prosecution witness, an IAF employee, and one of the survivors, Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, said.

​Kohli, who is also a senior Public Prosecutor for the CBI, is representing the central agency along with Special Public Prosecutor S.K. Bhat in the case against Malik and others.

​They are also representing the CBI in the case related to the 1989 abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, by the Malik-led terror group.

​In May 2022, Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy against the state and was sentenced to life. He is serving a life sentence in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.



