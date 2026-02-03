2 airports, nine helipads identified in HP under UDAN scheme: Center

New Delhi: The government on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that two airports and nine helipads have been identified in Himachal Pradesh for operating flights under the UDAN scheme providing air connectivity to remote areas. The Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN) was launched in 2016 with an aim to enhancing regional air connectivity to remote and unserved areas of the country through a demand based bidding mechanism that incentivises airlines to connect unserved/underserved airstrips. Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said, "UDAN scheme has revolutionized the Indian civil aviation sector, and we were able to extend the connectivity to regional remote areas, especially the areas of tier two and tier three cities, where we were able to establish the airports, but the connectivity was still a challenge".

Through this scheme, he said the government has been able to operationalise 657 routes, and 1.59 crore passengers have travelled in these routes also. "So the success of this UDAN story needs to be continued, because we are in the plan of opening up more airports in the country. So it is a necessity that UDAN needs to be extended," the minister said. Naidu said the government has been making changes in the scheme based on the feedback from stakeholders.

"I am very thankful to the finance minister who in the last budget only announced that the UDAN is going to be extended. And the specific things that were mentioned was 120 new destinations are going to be established in the coming 10 years...especially the hilly terrain, the north eastern states, the Himalayan states are going to be given a priority in establishing regional connectivity," the minister said. Naidu said Himachal Pradesh and to the extent Shimla is going to be there in the extended UDAN also. "Under the UDAN scheme, two airports and nine helipads have been identified in the state of Himachal Pradesh for development and operation of RCS flights," the minister said. A total of 38 RCS routes have been operationalised, connecting 6 aerodromes namely Shimla, Kullu, Rampur (Heliport), Mandi (Heliport), Reckong Peo (Heliport) and Sanjauli (Heliport) in Himachal Pradesh.