2 held for firing at lawyer linked to Lawrence Bishnoi

The Delhi Police has arrested a key conspirator and one of the shooters in connection with the firing at advocate Deepak Khatri, who is associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, near ISBT in north Delhi last week, an officer said on Tuesday. One of the two was Rohit Solanki, 26, a resident of Pooth Kalan and an alleged member of the Rohit Godara gang. He was nabbed by the North district police after an extensive manhunt involving analysis of footage from over 300 CCTV cameras across 20 locations.

In a parallel operation, the Crime Branch arrested 22-year-old Sagar Malik, also a resident of Pooth Kalan, who allegedly provided logistical support, including the scooter used in the crime and fake SIM cards to the shooters, the officer said. A foreign-made Glock pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession. Khatri, a 45-year-old Paschim Vihar resident, was shot at on February 24 when he and his associates were returning from the Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple in Kashmere Gate.

Around 10.05 pm, as their car reached near a rain basera on Ring Road, assailants on a two-wheeler opened fire, injuring his aide Sandeep, who sustained two bullet wounds. In the wake of the attack, an FIR was registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.