2 held for killing 5-yr-old girl, family alleges rape

Bulandshahr (UP): Two men have been arrested here in connection with the murder of a five-year-old girl, officials said on Saturday.

Identified as Raju, a resident of Balrampur district, and Veeru Kashyap, of Lakhimpur Kheri district, the two men were arrested in an encounter in Sikandrabad police station area. Illegal weapons and cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said that late on Friday evening, police received information that a girl was lying in a seriously injured condition at a locality under Sikandrabad police station limits.

Upon receiving the information, the police and the girl’s family took her to the community health centre for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.

A case was registered based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father.

In his complaint, the father alleged that the two young men, living on rent in the same building where he and his family resided, were the perpetrators of the crime. The father also expressed the apprehension that the men had raped the girl.

Three teams were formed to arrest these accused.

Following this, information was received that these accused were hiding in an under-construction colony on Kanwara Road. Based on this information, the police surrounded the accused, and an encounter ensued.

In the encounter, Raju and Veeru sustained bullet injuries on their legs, following which they were arrested.

In preliminary questioning, the accused have confessed to their involvement in the incident, police said.

Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the murder, Singh said.