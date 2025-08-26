2 injured as parking dispute escalates into fight, FIR filed

New Delhi: A dispute over vehicle parking between residents of a building in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar escalated into a fight involving multiple people, leaving two men injured and prompting the police to register a case, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the night of August 20 (Wednesday) around 9.30 pm when the complainant, Ramit Malhotra, a bank manager, and his wife asked their neighbour, Wazir Singh, to move his car, which was allegedly parked in a manner causing inconvenience, the officer said.

Although Singh agreed and removed his vehicle after a brief exchange of words, his son Sahaj Singh (22), who works at a private real estate company in Noida, later returned and began arguing with Malhotra.

“The verbal spat soon turned into a physical altercation. Sahaj then called three of his friends -- identified as Amandeep alias Sahib (32), a water purifier businessman from Tagore Garden Extension, Hashmeet (27), a mobile phone shop owner from the same locality and Sachin, who is currently absconding,” the officer mentioned.

The group allegedly assaulted Malhotra as well as his neighbour Sandeep, who had intervened in the matter. Both men sustained injuries and were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment, the police said, adding that the accused also suffered minor injuries and received medical aid.